Under the contract, the company will supply 62 units of 4.1MW rating turbines for the Stavro wind farm

Image: Siemens Gamesa has bagged wind turbine contract in Sweden. Photo: courtesy of Steppinstars/Pixabay.

Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) has signed an order to supply turbines for a 254MW wind farm in Sweden.

Under the contract, the company will supply 62 units of 4.1MW rating turbines for the Stavro wind facility.

Located in the northern part of Sweden, northwest of Umeå, the Stavro wind farm is divided into two sub-sites. The Blodrotberget will be equipped with 40 SGRE turbines while Blackfjallet will have 22 SGRE turbines.

The electricity generated from the wind facility will power Google’s data center in addition to Holmen’s local paper and board business.

Stavro wind farm is expected to begin operations by the end of 2021

The wind farm is expected to come online by the end of 2021.

Siemens Gamesa will also provide operation and maintenance (O&M) services for 30 years.

Siemens Gas and Power will offer the grid connection, including engineering, civil works, installation and commissioning of the two 150/33kV sub-sites.

Siemens Gamesa onshore business unit CEO Alfonso Faubel said: “The Scandinavian market continues to show its great potential for wind power and increasing demand for renewable energy as it strives to reach climate neutrality by 2050.

“The project will facilitate Holmen’s transition to 100% renewables consumed in its business and meet part of the fast-growing demand for electricity of Google’s European datacenters.”

Prime Capital is realising the project on behalf of a consortium comprising of Korean institutional investors, Siemens Financial Services and German Pension Fund Nordrheinische Ärzteversorgung.

The Stavro project is the second large scale deal of this kind that Prime Capital has commercialised and developed in the last two years.

Prime Capital chief executive Andreas Kalusche said, “Scandinavian wind is at the core of our current renewable energy strategy, as we can leverage on both a unique competitive advantage in sourcing and realising projects and very favourable market conditions for investing.

“This strategy, in a market benefitting from one of the world’s best wind resources and the ability to realise large-scale projects, increases overall profitability and risk-adjusted returns for our investors.”

In October, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) secured a 200MW wind turbine contract in China for its 4.X platform.