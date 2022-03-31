World’s first offshore nacelle and blade facility under one roof starts production

Siemens Gamesa starts manufacturing in Le Havre, France. (Credit: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.)

Siemens Gamesa has started manufacturing of both its patented offshore Direct Drive wind turbine nacelles and patented IntegralBlades at its new manufacturing facility in Le Havre, France. The world’s first facility to encompass both offshore wind turbine nacelle and blade manufacturing under one roof, it is the largest industrial renewable energy project in France. A dedicated installation hub is also under finalization on the same plot, allowing direct load out of wind turbine components to French offshore wind power plants. The Le Havre facility further cements Siemens Gamesa as the leader of the offshore revolution, both in France and globally. Locally in Le Havre, the first 500 positions out of the 750 total direct and indirect jobs to be created have been filled. The remaining 250 positions are expected to be filled between the end of calendar year 2022 and early 2023.

“Producing our first offshore wind power components in Le Havre is electrifying. This investment serves as a major driver of the economic growth story in Normandy and in the French offshore wind industry. With the world’s first offshore nacelle and blade factory under one roof, we can unlock the power of wind for our customers and the people of France. We are energized to lead the way, especially coupled with solid orders and the government’s recent French Offshore Sector Deal,” says Marc Becker, CEO of the Siemens Gamesa Offshore Business Unit.

Additionally, Siemens Gamesa and local partners UIMM Le Havre, AFPI, and AFPA have created a dedicated training center for new employees and the new offshore wind specific competencies that are needed. This investment in people is the first training center in France solely dedicated to the production of wind turbine nacelles and blades, thus confirming the place of the ocean city as the industrial capital of offshore wind energy in France.

“The first nacelles and blades headed for the Bay of Saint Brieuc and the Fecamp projects are tangible proof of the power of commitment to renewable energy in France. The French Offshore Sector Deal recently signed by the French Government commits to 18 GW to be installed by 2035 and for awards growing from 2 GW per year from 2025 onwards. The growth path is crystal clear. We look very much forward to executing our strong French offshore order pipeline with components from the plant. The growing market opportunity and public commitments secure the long-term prospects for our new colleagues,” states Filippo Cimitan, Managing Director of Siemens Gamesa France.

Siemens Gamesa has approximately 2.5 GW of capacity currently announced in France. They include the firm orders for the 496 MW Bay of Saint Brieuc project, the 497 MW Fecamp project, the 448 MW Calvados (formerly Courseulles-sur-Mer) project, and the 24 MW Provence Grand Large floating offshore wind power project. Preferred supplier agreements include the 496 MW Yeu Noirmoutier project and the 496-MW Dieppe le Tréport project. The projects will in total use both Siemens Gamesa 7 MW and 8 MW offshore Direct Drive nacelles, as well as 75-meter long B75 blades and 81-meter long B81 blades.

Source: Company Press Release