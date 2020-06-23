The final investment decision for the offshore wind project is expected to be made in the first quarter of 2021

Spanish wind turbine manufacturer, Siemens Gamesa has secured a turbine supply contract from an energy company Innogy for the 1.4GW Sofia offshore wind project in the UK.

Under the contract, the firm will be responsible for manufacture, installation and commissioning of 100 units of its new SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbines.

Once operational, the power generated the by the project will be enough to supply electricity to more than 1.2 million British households.

Siemens Gamesa said that the final investment decision for the project is anticipated to be made in the first quarter of 2021.

innogy Renewables Operations Offshore senior vice president Sven Utermöhlen said: “The selection of these state-of-the-art offshore wind turbines for Sofia, our largest offshore wind development project, reflects our ambition to strive for continuous innovation.

“Siemens Gamesa’s towering 14 MW machine is a perfect match for our flagship Sofia project, together cementing offshore wind‘s central role in the world’s clean energy future.

“This turbine embodies the impressive technology we need to build our ground-breaking project, that is further from shore and more technically challenging than any of its predecessors.”

The firm is scheduled to commence installation of the wind turbines in 2024 at the project, which is located 195km off the north east coast of the UK,

Additionally, each wind turbine will have a capacity of 14MW and feature a rotor diameter of 222 meters using 108-meter long Siemens Gamesa IntegralBlades.

The construction work on the project is predicted to commence onshore at its Teesside converter station site in early 2021, while the offshore construction is estimated to get underway in 2023.

