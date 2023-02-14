The decision to go ahead with the facility will be conditional on the selection of the company’s wind turbines by the New York authorities in the American state’s third offshore wind solicitation

Illustration of the proposed offshore nacelle manufacturing plant of Siemens Gamesa in New York. (Credit: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.)

Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa revealed its intention to invest around $500m to construct an offshore nacelle manufacturing plant at the Port of Coeymans in New York state.

The decision to go ahead with the facility will be conditional on the selection of its wind turbines by the New York authorities in the American state’s third offshore wind solicitation, said Siemens Gamesa.

The state of New York anticipates securing at least 2GW of offshore wind capacity, and a maximum of 4.7GW in the third round of procurement to reach a total of 9GW of offshore wind energy. This is expected to considerably help the US in achieving its target of 30GW of offshore wind power by the end of this decade, said the Spain-based wind turbine maker.

Siemens Gamesa offshore business CEO Marc Becker said: “The announcement of this proposed facility in New York is a major step forward in our desire to lead the massive U.S. offshore wind market.

“We’re excited by the opportunity presented by the State of New York to further develop our manufacturing footprint. We have a solid history in delivering on our commitments across the globe, including the establishment of offshore wind-focused plants in Denmark, France, Germany, Taiwan and the United Kingdom.”

Siemens Gamesa said that the proposed facility and supplier network at the Port of Coeymans will supply components for all the company’s offshore wind power projects along the American East Coast.

The company said that the offshore nacelle manufacturing plant will generate up to around 420 direct jobs, while supporting a significant increase in indirect jobs.

Furthermore, it plans to localise various new component supplier facilities. These will include steel component fabrication, composite components, and bearings to enable the further development of a sustainable domestic supply chain ecosystem.

Siemens Gamesa is also planning to build an offshore wind turbine blade finishing facility in Portsmouth, Virginia, which the company announced in late 2021.