As part of the deal, Siemens Gamesa will supply its SG 8.0-167 DD offshore wind turbines for the project

Image: Siemens Gamesa selected to supply turbines for Taiwanese offshore wind. Photo: Courtesy of sandi baker/FreeImages.com.

Spanish wind turbine-maker Siemens Gamesa has secured a firm order from Danish company Ørsted, for the 900MW Greater Changhua 1 & 2a offshore wind project in Taiwan.

As part of the deal, Siemens Gamesa will supply its SG 8.0-167 DD offshore wind turbines for the project. The company will establish a nacelle assembly facility at Taichung Harbor, which is expected to begin production in 2021.

For the wind project, Siemens Gamesa will supply the Asia-Pacific variant of the SG 8.0-167 DD model. Wind turbine towers for the project will be supplied locally through a partnership between CS Wind and Chin Fong in Taiwan, which meet the official requirements for local content on wind turbine components. The project’s offshore construction is expected to begin in 2021.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Offshore Business Unit CEO Andreas Nauen said: “In becoming a firm order, Greater Changhua 1 & 2aserves to significantly strengthen Siemens Gamesa’s presence in Taiwan.

“Our commitment to create a nacelle assembly facility- ahead of the local content requirement time frame as set by the Taiwanese government- demonstrates our belief in the market and its long-term potential.”

Siemens Gamesa will supply Asia-Pacific variant for the project

As per Siemens Gamesa, the Asia-Pacific variant has been designed to address the local conditions in the region. It is has been tailored to meet the local codes and standards regarding typhoons, seismic activities, 60 Hertz operation, along with operation in high and low ambient temperatures.

The 167-meter diameter rotor will have a swept area of 21,900m², and utilizes the SGRE B81 blades, each measuring 81.4m.

Ørsted Asia Pacific president Matthias Bausenwein said: “We have taken the final investment decision for the Greater Changhua 1 & 2a project and are now moving full speed ahead to meet the construction timelines so we can bring clean energy to the people of Taiwan on time.

“Today’s contract signing with Siemens Gamesa also demonstrates our strong commitment to localization and our strong support for Taiwan to continue being a frontrunner in building an offshore wind industry in Asia.”

In April, Ørsted had taken the final investment decision on the Changhua 1 and 2a offshore wind farm, after it secured approval from the Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs to go ahead with the offshore wind project.