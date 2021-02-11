The contract comprises the supply of 69 SG 11.0-200 DD offshore wind turbines for the Hollandse Kust Noord project

Construction work on the Hollandse Kust Noord project is expected to begin in 2023. (Credit: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and CrossWind have signed a contract to provide turbines for the 759MW Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind project in the Dutch North Sea.

The deal comprises the supply of 69 SG 11.0-200 DD offshore wind turbines, as well as a 15-year service and maintenance agreement.

The SG 11.0-200 DD offshore wind turbine includes a 200m diameter rotor, which uses the 97m long Siemens Gamesa B97 integral blade.

Final conditions are expected to be completed in the coming months, which enable to convert the contract into a firm order for Siemens Gamesa.

The Hollandse Kust Noord project is said to be the third project of the Dutch national offshore wind roadmap based on subsidy-free tenders.

Shell and Eneco, the parent companies of CrossWind’s, have already concluded the final investment decision for the project.

Shell owns 79.9% stake in the CrossWind, while the remaining 20.1% stake is owned by Eneco. CrossWind is specifically established for Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind project.

Construction work on the Hollandse Kust Noord project is expected to begin in 2023. The turbine commissioning is also expected to be completed during the same year.

Upon the commencement of operations, the offshore wind power facility will be able to generate renewable energy to meet the requirements of one million Dutch households.

Siemens Gamesa offshore business unit CEO Marc Becker said: “Siemens Gamesa is at forefront of delivering solutions that contribute to decarbonizing the power sector, and simultaneously aid in securing a green recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re happy to lend our expertise in offshore wind and help The Netherlands achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions from their energy supply by 2050.”

In August 2020, Dutch geo-data specialist Fugro secured a site investigation contract for CrossWind’s 759MW Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind farm.

The Netherlands intends to build six offshore wind zones between 2015 and 2030 to accomplish carbon neutrality and combat climate change.