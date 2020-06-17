Generating 630MW, the London Array offshore wind farm produces enough energy to power approximately 470,000 homes, displacing approximately 500,000 tonnes of CO2 a year

Siemens Gamesa awards Worley a contract for London Array offshore wind farm. (Credit: Steppinstars from Pixabay)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) has awarded Worley a contract for statutory inspections and general maintenance of wind‐turbine‐generator cranes and lifts across all turbines on the London Array offshore wind farm. The wind farm consists of 175 turbines installed over 20 km off the Kent coast in the UK.

Generating 630MW, the London Array offshore wind farm produces enough energy to power approximately 470,000 homes, displacing approximately 500,000 tonnes of CO2 a year.

This award follows the acquisition of 3sun in October 2019, which provided Worley with a leading position in the high growth offshore wind energy services sector in the UK and Europe. The services will be executed by Worley’s Great Yarmouth team in the United Kingdom.

“I’m delighted that we have been chosen by SGRE to help deliver this strategically important project. This supports our ongoing commitment to the energy transition and continues our strategy of delivering enhanced operations and maintenance services to the global offshore wind market” said Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer, Worley.

Source: Company Press Release