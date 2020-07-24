The scope of contract included supply of 18 units of its SG 5.0-145 turbine and operation and maintenance services for 10-year

Siemens Gamesa secures turbine order for 78MW Hiep Thanh wind project. (Credit: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.)

Spanish wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa has secured a turbine supply contract for 78MW Hiep Thanh wind project in Vietnam.

Located 1-3 km off the coast of Tra Vinh Province, the wind project represents the company’s fifth nearshore wind farm in Vietnam.

Under the contract, Siemens Gamesa will be responsible for the supply of 18 units of its SG 5.0-145 turbine.

Slated to be commissioned in the third quarter of 2021, the project is being developed by EcoTech Tra Vinh Renewables, and its investors, Janakuasa Pte, Ecotech Vietnam, ST International and Climate Investor One, a facility managed by Climate Fund Managers (CFM).

Siemens Gamesa has formed a consortium with Chinese engineering and construction company PowerChina Huadong Engineering to offer engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services to the customer.

Siemens Gamesa will provide operation and maintenance services for 10-year

Siemens Gamesa Onshore business chief regions officer Enrique Pedrosa said: “We’re pleased to see the Vietnamese government accelerating the development of renewable energies, which will be essential for a post Covid-19 economic recovery and meeting long-term energy and climate goals.

“Siemens Gamesa is well positioned to support our partners in Vietnam with our leading-edge engineering capabilities and strong project execution team for business success and clean energy transition.”

Additionally, the company has also agreed to provide a long-term operation and maintenance services for the project for a period of 10-year.

The Spanish company has already constructed three wind farms, with seven more wind farms under construction in Vietnam

Recently, Siemens Gamesa has been awarded a turbine supply contract for Tan Thuan and Thai Hoa wind farms with a total capacity of 165MW in Vietnam.