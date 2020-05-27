The newly launched 14MW offshore wind turbine of Siemens Gamesa has been selected by Dominion Energy and Hai Long Offshore Wind

Two developers select Siemens Gamesa’s latest offshore turbine. (Credit: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.)

Siemens Gamesa announced that its newly launched SG 14-222 Direct Drive offshore wind turbine has been selected by two developers, one in the US and the other in Taiwan, for their offshore wind farms.

The developers include Dominion Energy in the US and Hai Long Offshore Wind, a wind development company owned by a consortium of Northland Power and Taiwan-based developer Yushan Energy, jointly owned by Mitsui in Japan and Yushan Energy in Singapore.

Siemens Gamesa said that Dominion Energy will use its SG 14-222 Direct Drive offshore wind turbines to the 2.6GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project.

As per the company, the wind farm will feature the 14MW turbines to be installed in 15MW optimised mode with the 222m rotor.

The exact quantity of wind turbines to be supplied to the wind farm is yet to be decided and is subject to final investment decision, governmental permitting and other required approvals.

The offshore wind turbines are expected to be installed by 2026.

The 2.6GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project could generate enough power for 650,000 homes

Once operational, the CVOW project could generate enough clean energy to power 650,000 homes, while avoiding 3.7 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

Dominion Energy generation construction vice president Mark Mitchell said: “Siemens Gamesa is a global leader in offshore wind technology and these new state-of-the-art wind turbines will help us provide the clean, affordable energy our customers expect and support the Commonwealth’s commitment to clean energy generation, firmly placing Virginia as a leader in offshore wind.”

In Taiwan, the 14MW turbine was selected Hai Long Offshore Wind for the upcoming 300MW Hai Long 2 project. The developer is also considering to deploy the new turbine for the rest of the 1.04GW Hai Long pipeline.

The exact number of units for the first 300MW project is yet to be confirmed. Siemens Gamesa was selected as the preferred supplier for the project last November and the contract was subject to the final investment decision from the consortium partners.

Siemens Gamesa offshore Asia-Pacific executive general manager Niels Steenberg said: “We are very proud to be able and reveal the planned deployment of this giant turbine in Taiwan with the Hai Long partners. It matches our shared vision to establish a competitive and sustainable offshore wind hub here for the rest of the region.”