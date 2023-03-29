The German firm will supply HVDC transmission technology to the Tyrrhenian Link which will connect the islands of Sardinia and Sicily with the Italian mainland

Terna selects Siemens Energy and FATA to supply converter stations for the Tyrrhenian Link project. (Credit: TERNA S.p.A)

Siemens Energy and FATA have been awarded a contract by Terna to deliver four converter stations for the Tyrrhenian Link project, a 970km long double underwater cable in Italy.

As per the contract awarded by the Italian transmission system operator (TSO), Siemens Energy will supply high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission technology to the power link.

The Tyrrhenian Link project will connect the islands of Sardinia and Sicily with the Italian mainland.

Siemens Energy revealed that its order volume for the project totals to a little under €1bn.

Under the contract, Siemens Energy will develop the four converter stations at the respective end points of the two sections of the Tyrrhenian Link.

The East Section of the Tyrrhenian transmission line will connect Campania on the Italian mainland with Sicily, whereas the West Section will link Sicily with Sardinia.

For transporting the power through undersea cables, the stations will convert the alternating current fed from the respective local grid into direct current.

In order to be fed back into the local grid, the station at the other end of the line will convert the electricity into alternating current. This will enable the efficient long-distance transmission of up to 1GW of green electricity for each interconnection at a DC voltage of 500 kilovolts (kVs), said Siemens Energy.

The German energy development company expects to produce the main components of the four stations of the Tyrrhenian Link project in Europe. The components include transformers, the converter technology, and switchgear.

Siemens Energy managing board member Tim Holt said: “The expansion of power grids must receive the same attention as the expansion of renewable energies.

“Italy has excellent conditions for renewable power generation. The project will ensure that the regions involved can also derive the best possible economic benefits from this and help Italy achieve a more sustainable and secure power supply.”

FATA’s role in the contract execution will be overseeing the civil works, electromechanical installation, building ancillary facilities, and pre-commissioning assistance. These will be carried out by the DANIELI Group company in a sub-consortium with Italian construction firms Impresa Manca Costruzioni Generali and Pizzulo Costruzioni.

According to Siemens Energy, the HVDC link will allow the enhanced use of clean energy and boost the stability of the power grids. Besides, it will enable the shutdown of coal-fired power plants on the two Italian islands to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Construction of the converter stations for the Tyrrhenian Link project is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2028.