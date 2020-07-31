Siemens will be responsible for the supply of 20 compressor trains under the contract

DATUM compressors offer maximum performance for all pressure and flow applications. (Credit: Siemens.)

Siemens Energy has secured an order to provide centrifugal compressor systems for Hawiyah Unayzah Gas Reservoir Storage (HUGRS) project.

The facility, which is owned by Saudi Arabian oil company Saudi Aramco, is located 260km east of Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh.

Samsung Engineering, who was awarded the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the whole project earlier this year, has selected Siemens Energy for the compressors.

Under the contract, Siemens will be responsible for the supply of 20 compressor trains, of which 10 trains will be constructed for the injection portion of the plant, while the remaining trains will be used for the withdrawal portion of the plant.

The HUGRS plant will include a plant to take surplus pipelines gas

Siemens Energy Industrial Applications Products senior vice president Arja Talakar said: “We have a track record of fastest delivery times and a dedicated local workforce to produce these units in our Dammam facility in line with our commitment to Aramco’s In-Kingdom Total Value Add program.”

The HUGRS plant comprises a gas injection facility with a capacity of 1,500 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) as well as a withdrawal facility which is capable of processing up to 2,000 MMSCFD (56,633,693 m3/d) of gas.

It also includes a plant which will take surplus pipelines gas in the winter months and inject it into an existing depleted field.

Siemens Energy Industrial Applications Products North America head Patrice Laporte said: “Siemens Energy is honored to receive this order, which we believe is due to our proven ability to deliver better compressor performance and flawless execution, which ultimately results in lower life cycle costs.”

