Model showing the new, highly efficient combined cycle power plant that Siemens Energy is going to build in a resembling form at the Marl Chemical Park. (Credit: Siemens.)

Siemens Energy has signed an agreement with a German speciality chemicals company, Evonik to build a combined cycle power plant in Germany.

The firm will supply one SGT-800 gas turbine, one SST-400 steam turbine, two generators and a SPPA-T3000 control system for the power plant.

To be built at Evonik’s largest industrial location in Marl, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, the plant will replace an existing backup gas-fired power plant on the site.

Expected to come online in 2022, the plant will produce power and heat with 90MW of electrical capacity and 220MW of thermal capacity.

Evonik Technology and Infrastructure management board chair Rainer Fretzen said: “Evonik produces sustainable and efficiency-increasing products. That is how we make a significant contribution to reducing CO2 emissions.

“Overhauling and retrofitting our energy infrastructure represents another way in which we are helping lower the amount of CO2 emissions.”

Siemens Energy will work as the general contractor to develop and build the power plant turnkey project.

Siemens Financial Services and the KfW IPEX-Bank will fully finance the new plant during the construction phase and after commissioning.

Siemens Energy Executive Board member Jochen Eickholt said: “We are pleased to have won this contract.

“Marl VII is another milestone on the road to energy transition supported by our state-of-the-art power plant technologies, generating electricity with an overall efficiency of more than 93 percent.

“Siemens Energy supports the emission goals of our long-term partner Evonik, and this project will build upon our trusted collaboration.”

The new power plant is the second combined heat and power project which is being implemented by Siemens this year at the Marl Chemical Park.

When combined with the steam generators from the Standardkessel Baumgarte, the power plant is expected to generate approximately 660 metric tons of process-steam per hour for the chemical park.

In addition, the plant will continue to supply around 2,000 homes in Marl with district heat.

