Calibrant Energy to bundle latest distributed energy technologies and financing expertise of global leaders Macquarie and Siemens

Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG), Siemens’ Smart Infrastructure (SI) and Financial Services (SFS) groups today announced the formation of Calibrant Energy (Calibrant), a joint venture that offers comprehensive onsite Energy as a Service (EaaS) solutions at no up-front cost for its customers, which include corporate and industrial clients, as well as municipalities, universities, schools and hospitals.

Calibrant Energy offers a unique combination of technical, operating, and risk management expertise that enables customers to access the benefits of on-site energy systems with a new level of simplicity. Using an EaaS model, Calibrant will build onsite energy solutions that seek to deliver immediate cost savings, cost certainty, resilience and low-cost energy grid augmentation. Calibrant’s technologies will include solar, integrated solar-battery solutions, hybrid systems, standalone batteries, microgrids, combined heat and power, and centralized heating and cooling infrastructure upgrades.

Combining the efforts of two global energy technology and infrastructure companies, Calibrant Energy will simplify the transition toward energy decarbonization for US corporations and institutions by planning, designing, building, owning, and operating clients’ energy production and storage assets.

“Many companies and institutions are embarking on a green transition in their energy strategies to take advantage of lower cost, lower emissions and increased resilience. Due to our shared vision and complementary expertise, GIG viewed Siemens as the ideal partner in forming Calibrant Energy to work closely with clients to deliver simple, customized, fully managed energy solutions,” said Chris Archer, GIG’s Head of Americas. “With industry-leading technology, deep sector expertise and flexible financing capabilities, Calibrant is well positioned to be a transformative leader in distributed energy and accelerate the transition toward a greener economy.”

Calibrant will deliver fully integrated and managed energy solutions that can be deployed at scale, including taking on up-front capital investment. Employing best-in-class solutions and drawing from the broadest and deepest product set in the industry, Calibrant will feature the latest energy solutions from Siemens, as well as leading products from across the industry.

“Calibrant Energy is laying the foundation to respond to the changing financial market conditions and demand for sustainable infrastructure and clean energy projects,” said John Kovach, Head of Energy & Performance Services Americas, Siemens Smart Infrastructure. “With this launch, we continue to deliver on our commitment to society by driving sustainability and customer choice in grid edge technologies.”

“This venture is about making it simple for the customer, while also leveraging a growing set of technologies and applications around distributed energy,” said Greg Callman, Global Head of Energy Technology at Macquarie Capital. “Crafting a simple and compelling customer solution requires a combination of discipline and innovation, and Calibrant is purpose built.”

“As an experienced investor in energy and infrastructure initiatives throughout the United States, SFS has been a pioneer in providing flexible financing solutions for the advancement of distributed energy projects,” said Anthony Casciano, CEO, Siemens Financial Services, Inc. “Combining Siemens’ innovative technology solutions and – together with GIG – adding our own financing and risk management expertise, Calibrant Energy will help enable customers to obtain resilient low-cost energy and meet sustainability goals with no up-front cost.”

Source: Company Press Release