Image: Siccar Point Energy is engaged in production, development and exploration of high quality, low cost, long life assets. Photo: Courtesy of Siccar Point Energy.

UK-based oil and gas exploration and production company Siccar Point Energy has awarded an exclusive Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) contract to Sembcorp Marine Rigs & Floaters for the design of a Sevan cylindrical FPSO for its Cambo field development on the UK Continental Shelf.

Discovered in 2002, the Cambo field is located 125km northwest of the Shetland Islands, in a water depth of 1100m, is operated by Siccar Point Energy.

The field had 4 appraisal wells drilled by 2012 and the company has drilled and flow tested the final appraisal well during the summer of 2018.

Cambo partners have selected Sembcorp Marine to complete the FEED work for the Sevan cylindrical FPSO, following extensive work on two FEED contracting options since early 2019.

In addition, another FEED work is awarded to BHGE for wells, subsea and riser systems, and by Genesis for a gas export pipeline.

A draft Field Development Plan submitted for Cambo

A draft Field Development Plan for the Cambo has been submitted to the Oil & Gas Authority and a formal project sanction is expected to be sought after completion of the FEED activities.

In 2018, Shell acquired a 30% working interest stake in the field from Siccar Point.

Siccar Point CEO Jonathan Roger said: “This is another important milestone for the Cambo project and we look forward to working with our partner Shell as we progress towards formal project sanction next year.”

Siccar Point Energy is engaged in production, development and exploration of high quality, low cost, long-life assets on the UK Continental Shelf.

In March, the company stated its 2019 drilling campaign with the spudding of an exploration well at the Blackrock prospect.

Using Diamond Offshore’s Ocean Great White semi-submersible rig, the campaign is expected to take around five months to complete. Located 140 km north-west of Shetland, the Blackrock licence is located directly between the Rosebank and Cambo oil fields.