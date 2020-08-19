The polymer facility will source ethylene and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from the Gazprom's Amur Gas Processing Plant

Russian petrochemicals producer SIBUR has commenced construction on its Amur Gas Chemical Complex (GCC) project in Amur Region, Russia.

The project includes a basic polymer production facility construction that will have a combined capacity of 2.7 million metric tonnes per year (MMt/y), comprising 2.3 MMt/y of polyethylene (PE) and 400,000 metric tonnes of polypropylene (PP) per yeat.

The polymer facility will receive ethylene and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from the Gazprom’s Amur Gas Processing Plant.

Construction work on Amur GCC project is scheduled to be completed in 2024–2025.

Sinopec to partner with SIBUR partner on the Amur GCC project

Once operational, Sibur’s facility is expected to be a major boost for the growth of Russian non-commodity exports, as the polymer production capacity at the facility will be 1.35 times higher than the country’s total polymer exports in 2019.

Sinopec, a Chinese oil and gas enterprise company, is expected to become its partner on the project. Sinopec has an extensive distribution network in China for oil and gas products of varying processing levels.

Design, equipment and materials supply contracts for the facility’s key process units have already been signed, according to the company.

SIBUR has partnered with Linde and NIPIgaspererabotka for the cracking units and Univation Technologies and Chevron Phillips for the ethylene polymerisation. It has also partnered with LyondellBasell on the propylene polymerisation.

Additionally, NIPIgaspererabotka will also oversee the project management, procurement and construction of off-site facilities.

In July last year, SIBUR and Gazprom Neft have consolidated 100% of the charter capital in the Poliom polypropylene plant in Omsk.

Established in 2012, Poliom facility is one of the largest polypropylene producers in Russia, holding a capacity of producing 218,000 tonnes of high-technology product per annum