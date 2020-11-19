The combination of Shell’s specialist seep hunting expertise and Ocean Infinity’s ‘Armada’ fleet of robotic ships, will provide effective location targeting and wide scale coverage

Shell and Ocean Infinity collaborate to provide uncrewed seep hunting capability. (Credit: Ocean Infinity)

Shell and offshore robotic ship operator Ocean Infinity have signed a joint development agreement to combine expertise and assets to execute multiclient seep hunter projects.

The combination of Shell’s specialist seep hunting expertise and Ocean Infinity’s ‘Armada’ fleet of robotic ships, will provide effective location targeting and wide scale coverage. In turn this will culminate in more reliable results, improving the focus of exploration work with fewer risks and environmental impacts.

Ocean Infinity’s Armada fleet, which will become operational next year, is equipped with autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) offering deep-water coverage on a uniquely large scale.

The Armada fleet will truly transform the way the global maritime community operates. With zero people required at sea, operations conducted by the fleet are set to be the safest the industry has seen as well as the most sustainable.

“Historically the most fruitful and successful collaborations are formed during the most challenging times. Ocean Infinity is very excited to begin our new multiclient data chapter, and we are especially delighted to commence this endeavour with Shell”, said Katya Krylova, VP Business Development Oil & Gas Exploration Services, Ocean Infinity.

“The deployment of the Armada fleet will mark a major technological advance in the industry and redefine traditional ways of working. Refining our ability to conduct tasks such as seep hunting using uncrewed technology opens up possibilities in so many other areas; the experience gained as a result of this collaboration could prove transferable to other offshore tasks such as carbon capture storage (CCS) monitoring”, she continued.

Source: Company Press Release