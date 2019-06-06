The campaign encompassing drilling nearly 110 wells that would deliver natural gas to the Roma North and Project Atlas processing facilities

Image: Senex has received all regulatory approvals for full field development. Photo: Courtesy of Senex Energy Limited.

Australian energy company Senex has started the integrated natural gas drilling campaign to achieve full-scale production from its Surat Basin development projects.

Senex said that the drilling campaign involves approximately 110 wells across Roma North and Project Atlas and is expected to deliver natural gas to the 16 TJ/day processing facility at Roma North and the 40 TJ/day processing facility at Project Atlas.

The company has started drilling at Roma North and is expected to continue up to the end of first quarter of financial year 2020 until the rig drilling starts at Project Atlas.

Senex follows an optimised drilling schedule

The drilling schedule enables the company to ramp-up the production of Project Atlas ahead of gas sales and commission the gas processing facility in late 2019, along with lessening gas flaring.

The company is planning to deliver sales gas volumes from the Project Atlas from 1 January 2020, under recently signed contracts with domestic customers.

Senex managing director and CEO Ian Davies said: “This is an important milestone for Senex as we begin a major drilling campaign to reach our initial gas production target of around 18 PJ of gas per year from the Surat Basin by the end of FY21.

“Our Surat Basin gas development projects will deliver a step-change in production, cash flow and earnings for Senex and its shareholders, and deliver much needed gas volumes to domestic customers. The long-life and expandable nature of these projects and our material 2P reserves of natural gas mean we will be delivering gas to the east coast market for decades to come.”

Senex said that it has has received all regulatory approvals for Roma North and Project Atlas, allowing full field development.

Davies added: “Our progress also demonstrates collaboration and strong relationships with the local community and service providers, which support jobs and help drive project efficiencies.”