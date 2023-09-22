The expansion project includes the addition of two liquefaction trains, which will have a combined capacity of producing up to 13Mtpa of LNG

The Port Arthur LNG project is expected to have an overall capacity of nearly 26Mtpa. (Credit: Sempra)

Sempra said that its subsidiary Sempra Infrastructure has secured authorisation from the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for Phase 2 of the Port Arthur LNG project in Texas.

According to Sempra, the expansion project includes the addition of two liquefaction trains, which will have a combined capacity of producing up to 13 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The expansion has the potential to address the anticipated need for US LNG resources to meet the growing demand from global markets, particularly in Europe and Asia, said the company.

Phase 1 of the Port Arthur LNG project, which is presently under construction, will have a similar capacity. Overall, the LNG facility located in Jefferson County is planned to have a liquefaction capacity of nearly 26Mtpa.

Sempra Infrastructure CEO Justin Bird said: “Sempra Infrastructure is committed to investing in infrastructure opportunities that help enable a cleaner and more secure energy future.

“Today’s FERC order is a significant step in our ability to advance the global energy transition, creating an opportunity to double the amount of secure and reliable U.S. natural gas that Port Arthur LNG can help deliver to global markets.”

The planned expansion project is anticipated to incorporate an extra LNG storage tank and a marine berth. It will leverage some of the shared facilities currently being constructed, which had received prior approval during the permitting process of Port Arthur LNG Phase 1.

Sempra Infrastructure said that it is utilising the combined capabilities of its business segments to advance the Port Arthur Pipeline Texas Connector project and the Port Arthur Pipeline Louisiana Connector project. Additionally, the company is working on the development of new gas storage facilities, all intended to support the Port Arthur LNG facility.

The company added that the development of Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 and others is contingent on making a final investment decision and other factors.

Earlier this month, Sempra Infrastructure sold a 42% stake in the $13bn Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 to KKR.