Semco wins contract to service Borkum Riffgrund offshore substations. (Credit: Semco Maritime A/S.)

Wind energy and sustainability pioneer, Ørsted, has awarded Semco Maritime a 1-year service contract for programmed preventive maintenance on the two offshore substations for wind farms Borkum Riffgrund 1 and Borkum Riffgrund 2 in Germany.

Semco Maritime will perform maintenance work on the substations’ LV utilities and fire, safety and structural systems. The contract furthermore includes upgrading of the helideck system on the Borkum Riffgrund 1 substation.

“We look forward to working with Ørsted and ensuring that the sustainable energy produced at sea is brought to shore as smoothly and efficiently as possible. At the same time, we are pleased to return to the two substations, which we know quite well from the construction of Borkum Riffgrund 1 and various installation, hook-up and commissioning activities at Borkum Riffgrund 2,” says Mads Iversholt, Director, Service Wind at Semco Maritime.

The maintenance work will mainly be performed by teams from the Semco Maritime office in Norddeich, Germany.

Source: Company Press Release