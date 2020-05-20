Semco Maritime is a project engineering company dedicated to providing the global energy sector with projects, solutions and competences

Semco Maritime completes crane boom installation on Pacific Osprey. (Credit; )

Swire Blue Ocean contracted Semco Maritime for the installation of a 422-tonne crane boom on windfarm Installation Vessel Pacific Osprey to expand its capacity and enable handling of the next generation of wind turbine generators. Semco Maritime delivered on-time after completing the heaviest lift ever at the port of Esbjerg.

“This has been an exciting project characterised by great collaboration with Swire Blue Ocean and a range of subcontractors with an uncompromising focus on safety and meticulous planning. We unloaded the 115-meter-long crane boom on the quayside to perform electrical installations and tests before completing a complex twin-lift with two heavy shore cranes and mounting the crane on Pacific Osprey for the final load tests,” says Senior Project Manager at Semco Maritime’s Rig Projects division, Søren Hede-Jensen.

“We are very pleased with the safe and successful upgrade of Pacific Osprey, which is now able to install next-generation wind turbines for Swire Blue Ocean’s customers. The entire team working on this assignment was very dedicated and focused on safety and collaboration related to the complex heavy-lifting task, and operations consequently went very well indeed,” says Head of Marine Operations at Swire Blue Ocean, Kim Tribler.

Source: Company Press Release