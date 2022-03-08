The first gold pour at Lincoln mine was achieved from stockpiled material, as the commissioning works at the site nears completion

The first gold pour was achieved from stockpiled material. (Credit: Steve Bidmead from Pixabay)

Australian gold miner Seduli Sutter Operations has poured first gold at the Lincoln mine in California, US, after the completion of major commissioning and pre-production activities.

Seduli is currently completing commissioning works to restart the Stage 1 operations at the underground gold mine, targeting to produce 220 tonnes-per-day and around 20,000oz per annum.

The project has required permissions in place for stage 2 production of up to 1,000 tonnes per day and around 80,000 oz per year.

The first gold pour at Lincoln mine was achieved from stockpiled material, as the commissioning works at the site are about to complete.

Seduli CEO Toby Davis said: “The rapid timeline to production, especially during a time of Covid-19-related challenges in sourcing supplies is a testimony to the dedication, ingenuity, and persistent hard work of the whole team at the mine.

“It’s been a job well done. We are looking forward to seeing what this orebody will produce. The early signs are promising.”

In August last year, royalty and streaming firm Trident Royalties acquired a Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalty over the production from the Lincoln mine.

The NSR royalty rate is 1.50%, which will be decreased to 0.75% upon the payment of $3m on the royalty.

Tident CEO and director Adam Davidson said: “First gold represents the beginning of Seduli’s journey as it seeks to expand the Lincoln project into a successful, mid-size gold project situated in one of the most prolific gold-producing regions globally.

“Lincoln represents an important milestone in Trident’s journey to meaningful cashflow generation, and we look forward to providing further updates as the project advances.”