We are pleased to announce the Sedgman team has mobilised on site at Artemis Gold’s Blackwater Mine project in British Columbia (BC), Canada.

Sedgman mobilises on site at Blackwater Mine project. (Credit: CIMIC)

The mobilisation follows the project’s recent BC Mines Act approval and establishment of temporary facilities, setting up laydown areas for equipment receipt and setting up a concrete batch plant ahead of the commencement of construction activities.

The scope of the project involves design, procurement, construction and commissioning of a six million tonnes per annum gold mine.

Sedgman has filled all key positions for its team at the Blackwater site with over 80 full time personnel in the Vancouver office who are currently working on the Blackwater project.

Looking ahead, Sedgman will continue to mobilise personnel to the site and focus on finalising site establishment and commencing civil works and subsequent concrete pours at major foundations within the process plant area.

The Blackwater construction team has recently completed the first concrete pour onsite.

We look forward to continuing to work with Artemis Gold to deliver this landmark BC project.

Source: Company Press Release