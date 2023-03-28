Mercedes-Benz as strategic partner to procure lithium hydroxide from Guben Converter for its state-of-the art battery production in Europe

Rock Tech Lithium - securing critical minerals with its first European lithium hydroxide conversion plant in Guben, Germany. (Credit: CNW Group/Rock Tech Lithium Inc.)

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) (“Rock Tech”) is excited to have broken ground for its first lithium hydroxide conversion plant in Guben, Germany (the “Guben Converter”). The facility will be the first of its kind in Europe and a blueprint for the EU’s new strategic goals to secure 12 times the demand of lithium by 2030 and at the same time to process 40% of it regionally.

At the groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, the Premier of the State of Brandenburg Dr. Dietmar Woidke stated, “I am very pleased that we have attracted Rock Tech, a visionary cleantech company, which brings us closer to our goal of becoming a hub of modern industry, sustainable mobility, and high technology. With this groundbreaking, Brandenburg is taking another important step towards becoming a highly prosperous and climate neutral growth cluster.”

“Rock Tech’s lithium plant in Guben will considerably strengthen Brandenburg’s position as the centre of electromobility and energy transition in Germany. Brandenburg will thus be able to cover the entire value chain from raw material processing to battery and cell production to EV construction and battery recycling,” the State Minister for Economic Affairs, Prof. Dr. Jörg Steinbach added.

Rock Tech’s refining plant is considered the most advanced lithium converter project in Europe and will, in one facility, process lithium-bearing hard rock into battery-grade lithium hydroxide for the cathode and battery industry. This is a significant accelerator for the EV mobility transition and fundamental building block for automakers in the region.

“For Mercedes-Benz, the shift towards electric mobility also means a change in our supply chains. Three goals are central to us: Sustainability, raw material security and localization of procurement. Today’s groundbreaking in Guben is therefore another milestone for Mercedes-Benz towards the sustainable production of state-of-the-art batteries. When it comes to our lithium supply here in Europe, Rock Tech will play a key role for Mercedes-Benz in the future,” said Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG. Chief Technology Officer, Development & Procurement.

“Our Guben Converter is spearheading the lithium refining industry in Europe. We focus on zero-waste, sustainable processing and strategic partnerships. As a Canadian-German company we are building bridges and opportunities across the Atlantic and further to Australia, the world largest global lithium spodumene producer,” Rock Tech’s chief executive, Dirk Harbecke, said.

The groundbreaking marked the official start of onsite works on the 125,750 square metres future lithium hydroxide converter. Rock Tech has recently been awarded the first partial permit according to the Federal Immission Control Act and is on schedule to progress with test piling and ground preparation. The Guben Converter shall start commissioning in mid-2025 and will produce qualified battery-grade lithium hydroxide in 2026. The Guben Converter is the first of five converters that the Canadian-German Company intends to build in Europe and North America.

Source: Company Press Release