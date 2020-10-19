The firm is implementing the projects with an estimated capital outlay of INR3,100crore

SECL to begin eight new projects to enhance coal evacuation (Credit: Анатолий Стафичук from Pixabay.)

South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited (CIL), is implementing its plan, with an estimated INR31bn ($422m) capital outlay, to begin evacuation of dry fuel from eight projects, under its first mile connectivity (FMC) initiative.

This move is part of the company’s incremental production plan to boost its output to one billion tonne, reported PTI.

It is also expected to benefit power plants located in the northern and western regions of the country to gain from the recently notified rail concessions for distance more than 1,400km.

SECL said in a report: “The company is executing many coal evacuation projects under the First Mile Connectivity (FMC) in order to evacuate coal, especially huge incremental production under proposed 1BT plan. The FMC projects (8nos.) shall be executed with an estimated capital outlay of more than INR31bn.”

“New SILOs at Gevra, Dipka and Kusmunda along with rapid loading systems, in-pit conveyors, surge bins, large capacity bunkers and rail linkages etc. will provide adequate evacuation infrastructure commensurate with the higher level of production.

“It will make more obvious sharing of responsibility towards environment in supply and conversion of coal based thermal energy between the miners and the generators respectively.”

Move to help reduce landed price of coal for power generators

The company said that its new move would help in reducing the landed price of coal for power generators, and retain the foreign exchange by replacing the coal imports with surplus domestic supplies.

Given that there is no conclusive total environment benefits at the additional cost of generating power, recently the Indian government dispensed with compulsory coal washing in order to cut down ash content in coal supplies to power facilities.

SECL is a large-scale coal producing company, with Miniratna designation, and one of eight fully owned subsidiaries of Coal India. The company has 92 mines across Indian states of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Coal India accounts for more than 80% of domestic coal output in India, and and aims to produce one billion tonnes of output by the year 2023-24.