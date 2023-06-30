Under the contract, Seaway7 will undertake a range of tasks including the conveyance, logistics, and installation of 95 monopile foundations, seabed preparation, scour protection application, as well as the design, supply, and implementation of 95 inner-array cables

ScottishPower Renewables confirms contract for East Anglia THREE offshore farm to Seaway7. (Credit: Scottish Power Ltd.)

Seaway7, a heavy transport vessel operator owned by the Subsea7 Group, has won a contract from ScottishPower Renewables pertaining to the 1.4GW East Anglia THREE offshore farm in the UK North Sea.

The contract is for transporting and installing the foundations and inner-array cables for the offshore wind project. It follows last year’s announcement of Seaway7 chosen as the preferred bidder for the contract.

Without disclosing the exact value of the contract, Subsea7 indicated it to be in the range of $500m and $750m.

Under the contract, Seaway7 will undertake a suite of tasks that includes the conveyance, logistics, and fitting of 95 monopile foundations, the preparation of the relevant seabed, and the application of scour protection.

The heavy transport vessel operator will also be responsible for the design, provision, and implementation of the 95 inner-array cables. To handle the extensive transportation requirements, Seaway7 will employ its fleet of heavy transportation vessels, in addition to its heavy lifting, and cable lay vessels.

Seaway7 CEO Stuart Fitzgerald said: “The integrated nature of the award, combining the installation of both foundation and inner-array cables, as well as the utilisation of our heavy transportation vessels, is further testimony to the range of capabilities we have secured across the complete value chain.”

The execution of the project will be overseen by Seaway7’s offices in Aberdeen and Sutton, UK. The project’s timeline spans from the initiation of engineering works in 2023 to the commencement of offshore operations in 2024.

The East Anglia THREE offshore farm is part of the 2.9GW East Anglia Hub development in the southern North Sea. The offshore wind farm will be situated 69km off the coast from Great Yarmouth on the Norfolk shoreline.

ScottishPower Renewables East Anglia Hub offshore windfarms managing director Ross Ovens said: “It’s fantastic to confirm this major contract with Seaway 7 for East Anglia THREE. We’ve been moving at pace to put all the building blocks in place to ensure East Anglia THREE can get to work as quickly as possible, producing more green electricity in the UK, for the UK.”

Earlier this month, ScottishPower Renewables confirmed a contract with NKT for the East Anglia THREE offshore farm’s high-voltage DC (HVDC) export power cable system. The contract, worth over €250m, calls for the design, manufacturing, and installation of the entire 320kV HVDC export power cable system.