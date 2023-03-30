As per the terms of the contract, Siemens Gamesa will deliver 95 units of its SG 14-236 DD wind turbine to the offshore wind project in the UK North Sea

ScottishPower and Siemens Gamesa sign £1.3bn wind turbine contract for the East Anglia Three project. (Credit: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.)

Siemens Gamesa has been formally awarded a £1.3bn turbine contract from ScottishPower Renewables for the 1.4GW East Anglia Three offshore wind farm in the UK.

The contract signing event was held under the presence of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and UK Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps.

ScottishPower is part of Spain-based energy company Iberdrola.

As per the terms of the contract, Siemens Gamesa will deliver 95 units of its SG 14-236 DD wind turbine to the offshore wind project. Each of the wind turbines will have a capacity of 14.7MW.

The company has also signed a service contract for the turbines of the East Anglia Three project for an initial period of eight years.

Installation of the turbines is expected to commence in spring 2026, with completion scheduled at the end of that year.

Siemens Gamesa offshore CEO Marc Becker said: “East Anglia 3 is critical to the successful achievement of the UK’s decarbonisation of energy, and its path to energy independence.

“It also marks the first deployment of the ground-breaking SG 14-236 DD offshore wind turbine in UK waters.”

The East Anglia Three offshore wind farm will be developed in the Southern North Sea, 69km offshore from Great Yarmouth on the Norfolk coast. It is expected to produce clean energy that is sufficient to address the annual needs of 1.3 million households.

The offshore wind project is anticipated to support more than 2,300 jobs during its construction period of two years.

Besides, the East Anglia Three project is expected to employ more than 100 people for its operation and maintenance over the lifetime.

To spread over an area of nearly 305km², East Anglia Three is touted to become the second largest windfarm in the world.

The project is the second of ScottishPower Renewables’ four offshore wind farm projects planned to be developed as part of the 2.9GW East Anglia Hub development in the North Sea.

ScottishPower is expected to invest over £2bn within the UK for the construction and operation of East Anglia throughout the lifetime of the project.

The company has already signed contracts worth about £70m with UK companies for the East Anglia Three project.

Sunak said: “I am delighted that ScottishPower and Iberdrola are investing in the UK – creating thousands of jobs and crucially helping millions of families keep their homes warm with cheaper, renewable energy.

“Encouraging investment in the UK is at the heart of our economic plan and we have one of the most competitive business tax regimes in the world. Our Spring Budget goes even further by enabling businesses including ScottishPower to write off the full cost of equipment and machinery in the first year they invest.”