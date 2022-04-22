SD-12 East spudded on 16 April 2022 and is expected to reach TD in approximately three weeks

SDX Energy - spudding of SD-12 east well at South Disouq concession Egypt. (Credit: John R Perry from Pixabay)

SDX Energy Plc (AIM: SDX), the MENA-focused energy company, is pleased to announce the spudding of the SD-12 East appraisal well (SDX WI 75%), targeting additional reserves to the east of the SD-12X discovery well on the Sobhi field located in the Ibn Yunus North development lease. SD-12 East spudded on 16 April 2022 and is expected to reach TD in approximately three weeks. The primary target, which has already been encountered in the Ibn Yunus and Sobhi reservoirs, is the basal Kafr El Sheikh sand at around 6,480 ft TVDSS. The well is targeting an estimated gross unrisked P50 EUR of 7 Bcf and has a 80% chance of success. In a success case, SD-12 East will be tied-in to the CPF via the existing SD-12X flow-line and is expected to be on production by mid-July 2022.

SD-12 East is the second of three wells to be drilled in the South Disouq area during 2022. The third well in the campaign will be the MA-1X well (Mohsen) targeting an estimated gross unrisked P50 EUR of 21 Bcf. The Mohsen well is planned to spud mid-to-late May.

Mark Reid, CEO of SDX, commented:

“I am pleased to announce the spudding of SD-12 East, the second well in the South Disouq drilling campaign. This campaign is further exploring the potential in the South Disouq area and, with the recent success of the SD-5X discovery well, it has already enabled us to plan for an increase in our production guidance in the coming months. So far in 2022, SDX has had three discoveries from three wells drilled and I look forward to updating the market further as our very busy drilling campaign progresses throughout the year.”

Source: Company Press Release