UK-based exploration and production company SDX Energy has completed flow rate testing at the 100% owned- SD-12X (Sobhi) discovery well in the South Disouq Exploration Permit onshore Nile Delta, Egypt.

During the initial drill stem test (DST), the Sobhi well flowed at a maximum rate of 25 mmscf/d on a 54/64″ choke.

The well flowed at a stable rate of 15 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d) over three hours on a 28/64″ choke and 10 mmscf/d over four hours on a 16/64″ choke.

Based on the initial review of the well-test data, the firm expects the well to produce at an optimum stabilised rate of 10-12mln cubic feet per day, complying with the nearby Ibn Yunus-1X producing well.

SDX Energy expects the Sobhi well to produce mostly dry gas as opposed to gas and condensate.

SDX CEO Mark Reid said: “We are pleased with these initial well test results which confirms that we have a commercial discovery at the Sobhi well.

“This discovery increases our South Disouq 2P reserves by approximately 50% given that we sole risked the well. Furthermore, Sobhi has the potential to extend the current South Disouq plateau production of 50 mmscfe/d through to 2023/24 with a low-cost tie in to our existing gas processing plant.

“To have a commercial gas discovery of this scale at South Disouq is especially pleasing in the current environment as our low cost, fixed price gas development will continue to be highly cash generative for longer.”

Longer rig-less test planned on Sobhi discovery well

The company is planning to conduct a longer rig-less test on the Sobhi well in the coming weeks to assess the recoverable volume in the discovery, which is currently estimated at 24 billion cubic feet (bcf) of recoverable resource.

To enable production during 2021, the Sobhi well is planned to be tied-in via a 5.8km connection to the Ibn Yunus-1X location, where infrastructure connects to the South Disouq central processing facility.

In a press statement, SDX said: “The discovery will potentially only require one further development well to be drilled, which will not be necessary for another two to three years.”

The latest flow rate test follows the recent discovery of gas at SD-12X well, which encountered 108ft of net high-quality gas-bearing sands.