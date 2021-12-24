The solar farm is expected to be constructed with an investment of $120m on ranch land in Polk County

The Stockton Lake solar farm is expected to begin commercial operations in 2025. (Credit: jaidee from Pixabay)

Scout Clean Energy, a portfolio company of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, has acquired the 112MWdc Stockton Lake solar farm in Missouri, US from Azimuth Renewables for an undisclosed price.

The solar farm is expected to be built with an investment of $120m on ranch land in Polk County.

Under the terms of the agreement signed by the parties, Azimuth Renewables will stay on as an active partner to develop the site. After the development is wrapped up, Scout Clean Energy will procure equipment, build, and operate the Stockton Lake solar farm.

Azimuth Renewable CEO David Bunge said: “Azimuth Renewables is pleased to be working with Scout Clean Energy on the Stockton Lake project. We believe Scout is the ideal partner for this opportunity, and we look forward to working with them to make this project a success.”

Planned to be built near Eudora, the Stockton Lake solar farm is expected to start commercial operations in 2025.

Once operational, the solar power project will generate an estimated 200,000MWh per annum of renewable electricity to the local grid to power more than 15,000 homes in Missouri.

Scout Clean Energy CEO and founder Michael Rucker said: “There is increasing demand for renewables across the US and in particular in Missouri. We are pleased to expand our growing renewable energy footprint into Missouri through the development, construction, and operation of the Stockton Lake Solar Farm and make solar energy available to many Missourians.

“Importantly, the partnership with Azimuth Renewables means that Scout will be able to work hand in hand with an experienced team of developers to bring this important project to market as safely and efficiently as possible.”

The proposed solar farm, which has an active request in the Associated Electric Cooperative (AECI) interconnection queue, is anticipated to execute an interconnection agreement in the first quarter of 2022.

According to Scout Clean Energy, the Stockton Lake solar farm will directly interconnect to the AECI system via a 69kV substation operated by KAMO Power.

Earlier this month, Scout Clean Energy had signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Peninsula Clean Energy to provide 76.35MW from the repowering of the Pacheco Pass wind farm in California.