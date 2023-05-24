Located in western Oklahoma, the Persimmon Creek wind farm entered into commercial operation in August 2018

The Persimmon Creek wind farm in Oklahoma. (Credit: Kipp Schorr – Wagon Productions)

Scout Clean Energy and Elawan Energy have wrapped up the previously announced $250m sale of the 199MW Persimmon Creek wind farm in Oklahoma, US to Evergy.

The deal was announced in August 2022 and has closed now after meeting preceding conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals.

Located in western Oklahoma, the Persimmon Creek wind farm entered into commercial operation in August 2018.

Scout Clean Energy CEO and founder Michael Rucker said: “The Persimmon Creek Wind Farm has proven to be a reliable source of renewable energy over the last five years making it a solid investment for Scout. We are excited to finalise the sale to Evergy as it seeks to deliver carbon-free wind energy directly to their customers.”

Spread over 17,000 acres in Dewey, Ellis, and Woodward counties, the wind farm is equipped with 80 turbines from General Electric. The clean power produced from the Persimmon Creek wind farm will serve customers in the Missouri West service area of Evergy.

According to Elawan Energy, which is an Orix company, the wind farm had an annual production of 837GW in 2022.

With the acquisition, Evergy has expanded its portfolio of owned renewable energy. At the time of signing the deal, the Kansas City-based electric utility said that it intends to add over 3.5GW of renewable energy and retire more than 1.9GW of coal-fired power plants over the next 10 years.

Scout Clean Energy said that it will use the proceeds of the Persimmon Creek wind farm deal to deploy into new development projects.

The renewable energy developer, which is owned by Brookfield Renewable, began construction on the 200MW Sweetland wind farm in South Dakota. It is also in the process of obtaining financing for its 209MW Markum solar power project in Texas, which will break ground later this year.