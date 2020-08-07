Scott Technology will be responsible for the supply and commissioning of the equipment for a new sample preparation and analysis laboratory at the Robe Valley mine site

The scope of work at the Robe Valley project will include equipment from Scott Technology’s Rocklabs business. (Credit: Bishnu Sarangi/Pixabay)

UK-based metals and mining company Rio Tinto has selected automation and robotics solutions provider, Scott Technology for the Robe Valley project in Western Australia.

Under the multi-million dollar contract, Scott Technology will be responsible for the supply and commissioning of the equipment for a new sample preparation and analysis laboratory at the Robe Valley mine site.

The contract is marked as the second significant iron-ore sample laboratory project awarded by Rio Tinto to Scott Technology in this year.

Scott Technology CEO John Kippenberger said: “This latest contract award further cements Scott’s evolution in the mining sector from a world leading supplier of sample preparation equipment, to a complete end-to-end automation and analysis solution provider.

“The iron-ore sector is continuing to experience positive interest and investment in automation given the underlying strength in demand across precious metals and iron ore.

“We see an increasing opportunity for our business, for more projects of the same scale with both existing and new customers as they seek increased safety and greater productivity.”

Scott Technology expects the laboratory to start operations in June 2021

The scope of work at the Robe Valley project will include equipment from Scott Technology’s Rocklabs business and third-party supplies.

The company said that the work has already commenced on the development and planning for the new laboratory with operations set to commence in June 2021.

Located about 140km southwest of Karratha in the Pilbara region of western Australia, the Robe Valley produces ore from operations at Mesa A hub and Mesa J hub.

The coarse ore from Mesa A and Mesa J is processed to lump and fines in the process plant at Cape Lambert.

In May this year, Australian construction and engineering services provider, Civmec was awarded a contract for significant development works at Rio Tinto’s Mesa A operational hub in the Robe Valley, Western Australia.