The project leverages recent advancements in automation and digitisation. (Credit: Unsplash/Helloquence)

Automation and robotics solutions provider, Scott Technology, is pleased to announce the award of a significant contract by Rio Tinto to design and build the automated mine site laboratory for the Koodaideri Iron Ore project, located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The contract includes the building construction and equipment supply for the robotic sample preparation and analysis laboratory.

The project leverages recent advancements in automation and digitisation, helping to deliver a safer and more productive mining operation. Once completed and in production in 2021, the Koodaideri laboratory will be the safest, most productive, highest quality iron ore facility in the world.

The contract award highlights Scott’s evolution in the mining sector from a world leading supplier of sample preparation equipment, to a complete end-to-end automation and analysis solution provider.

The company’s commitment to R&D is helping to drive efficiency and output of some of the world’s largest mines, and Scott is currently working with multiple global mining companies and commercial laboratories on large scale automation projects, particularly in the Asia Pacific region. In recent years, the company has implemented solutions in the Mining sector such as robotic refuel, robotic idler change, sampling systems, and automated sample preparation facilities.

Scott CEO, John Kippenberger, said: “Demand for industrial automation continues to intensify, driven by a continuing focus on health and safety, and to improve productivity, quality and profitability. As a global leader in automation and robotic solutions, Scott is well positioned to take advantage of this growing demand and we are progressing a number of opportunities across a range of sectors. With these latest developments in our technology platform, we see the mining sector continuing to play an increasingly important role as a contributor to Scott’s future growth.

“We are looking forward to partnering with Rio Tinto on this innovative project that once complete will set the new benchmark for safety and operational excellence in Iron Ore sample preparation and analysis.”

Rio Tinto is one of world’s largest mining companies and operates in 35 different countries. Scott has a proud history of close collaboration with Rio Tinto in developing, delivering and maintaining successful solutions across iron ore, diamonds and copper operations.

The project will be undertaken across multiple Scott manufacturing sites and is scheduled to be installed by mid-2021.

Source: Company Press Release