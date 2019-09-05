Meglab has joined Schneider Electric's Certified Ready to Customize program (RTC)

Image: Meglab joins Schneider Electric Canada's Ready to Customize program. Photo: courtesy of CNW Group/Schneider Electric Canada Inc.

Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced a new agreement with Quebec-based company Meglab. The partnership will see the integration of Schneider Electric’s medium voltage equipment with Meglab’s low voltage package to create more flexible, customizable, and efficient power and automation solutions for customers across industries.

“We are very excited to be working with Meglab as part of our Ready to Customize program,” said Anthony Arrigucci, Business Development Channel Manager for Power Systems at Schneider Electric Canada. “Collaboration is critical to innovation. This is an excellent example of how we can work with partners to efficiently deliver innovative solutions to customers across industries.”

The agreement brings Meglab on as one of Schneider Electric’s certified Ready to Customize program members. Through the program, Schneider Electric provides partners such as Meglab with easy access to medium voltage switch gear equipment. Meglab can integrate this medium voltage equipment with their own offerings, with the support of training, technical support, and more to quickly deliver custom power and automation solutions to fit the unique needs of every client.

“At Meglab, we built our reputation with efficient delivery of high-quality customized products to clients,” said Dominic Valade, Administrative Director of Meglab. “This agreement with Schneider Electric will allow us to continue building that reputation and to expand our capabilities to quickly deliver the highest quality solutions to new businesses.”

Source: Company Press Release