Petrobras headquarters in Rio de Janeiro. (Credit: Eric and Christian/Wikipedia.org)

SBM Offshore is pleased to announce it has signed contracts with Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras) for the 22.5 years lease and operation of FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão. These contracts follow the signing of the binding Letter of Intent as announced on August 3, 2021.

FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão will be deployed at the Mero field in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil, approximately 160 kilometers from Arraial do Cabo, Rio de Janeiro state. Mero is a project under Libra Consortium responsibility, in which Petrobras is the operator with 40 percent and with the following partners: Shell Brasil with 20 percent, TotalEnergies with 20 percent, CNODC and CNOOC Limited with 10 percent each, together with Pré-sal Petróleo S.A. (PPSA) as manager of this contract.

SBM Offshore is progressing with the design and construction using its industry leading Fast4Ward program. First oil is expected in 2025.

Source: Company Press Release