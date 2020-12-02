SBM Offshore assessed a range of leading products before selecting the iPlanSTO solution

SBM Offshore, Leaders in Floating Production and Mooring Systems (FPSO) Choose iPlanSTO. (Credit: IAMTech)

IAMTech has been chosen by one of the world’s leading companies in FPSO systems, SBM Offshore, to supply shutdown – turnaround – outage -software to optimise their processes, reduce costs and decrease turnaround time for their critical operations.

SBM Offshore is the market leading operator in terms of total oil and gas production per day operating experience. They are committed to delivering consistent and efficient production and performance, while adhering to sustainable environmental objectives. The company operates production and storage facilities around the world, with a 14 strong fleet spanning the Caribbean, Brazil, West Africa and Southeast Asia.

With ongoing and complex projects including the decommissioning of units as part of their full lifecycle experience, and employing around 2,500* offshore crew and onshore staff, SBM Offshore required a robust and scalable solution to effectively manage the operation and maintenance of their offshore fleet.

SBM Offshore assessed a range of leading products before selecting the iPlanSTO solution based on transparency of cost, ease of use, support and functionality.

Ross Coulman, Operations Director at IAMTech said: “At IAMTech, we have ploughed decades of industry expertise into creating software that considers real-world scenarios. We offer a cost effective, holistic system, which will efficiently help industry professionals with Shutdowns, Turnarounds, Outages and TAR events with a proven industry workflow, developed in conjunction with BP.

We are delighted to include SBM Offshore in our client portfolio and are proud that our system will become a key part of their process in relation to the maintenance and operations of their FPSOs and mooring systems.

Source: Company Press Release