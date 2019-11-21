Stations will be constructed in Reagan County, Menard County and Gillespie County

Image: Saulsbury wins construction contract for three compressor stations. Photo: courtesy of Michal Jarmoluk from Pixabay.

Saulsbury was recently awarded contracts to construct three (3) large turbine driven compressor stations along a major natural gas pipeline for one of the largest oil and gas companies in North America.

Saulsbury will be responsible for the construction of three compressor stations which will each include one (1) Solar Title 250E compressor packages and one (1) Solar Titan 130E compressor packages. Work is expected to begin in 2019 with the stations expected to be complete in 2020.

For Saulsbury, this award supports the company’s longstanding reputation as a premier oil and gas construction company and one of the leaders for fast-track project execution. Saulsbury has installed well over 1,000,000 horsepower of compression to leading energy companies throughout the United States and boasts a best-in-class safety record.

“We are extremely pleased to partner with this leading infrastructure company for this group of projects,” said Jeremy Nelson, VP and General Manager – EPC. “These projects are a great fit for Saulsbury and will allow us to demonstrate our core competencies, skilled project leadership and extensive experience in heavy-industrial construction.”