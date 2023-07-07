Under the scope of the contract, McDermott will perform transportation and installation services for two pipeline segments and one section of flexible pipelay

McDermott has been awarded an offshore transportation and installation contract from Sarawak Shell Berhad (SSB), for the F22, F27 and Selasih fields (FaS) pipelay and heavy lift project off the coast of Sarawak in East Malaysia.

Under the scope of the contract, McDermott will perform transportation and installation services for two pipeline segments and one section of flexible pipelay. McDermott will also provide pre-commissioning works on all infield pipelines and perform the structural installation of three jackets and topsides.

“This is the fourth project we are executing for Shell under the Subsea and Floating Facilities project portfolio, demonstrating the strength of our long-standing relationship,” said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott’s Senior Vice President, Subsea and Floating Facilities. “To ensure efficient project delivery, we will draw upon the expertise from our Kuala Lumpur center, which supports the global execution of subsea and offshore projects.”

The project management and engineering will be executed in Malaysia, leveraging local expertise. Offshore installation will be performed using the DLV2000, McDermott’s versatile heavy lift and pipelay vessel.

Source: Company Press Release