Drydocks World has secured the contract from Petrofac and end-client TenneT to construct the HVAC transformer station topside

Image: Officials of Drydocks World and TenneT signing the agreement. Photo: Courtesy of Drydocks World.

Dubai-based Drydocks World has been selected by Petrofac and TenneT to build the high voltage alternating current (HVAC) transformer station topside, Hollandse Kust Zuid platform.

The HVAC platform will be part of the renewable energy wind farm, to be located at the Hollandse Kust Zuid grid connection in the Netherlands sector of the North Sea. Weighing about 3500 tonnes, the topside will have a connection capacity of 700MW and is expected to be completed in 2021.

Scope of contract secured by Drydocks World

The scope of work for Drydocks World includes production engineering, construction, mechanical completion, pre-commissioning, commissioning assistance, load-out, sea fastening and HVAC engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) and commissioning for the Topside platform.

DP World Maritime Services Division CEO and managing director Rado Antolovic said: “The role of renewables is continuing to gain prominence in the global energy market, and Drydocks World is well-versed in the evolving technologies of the offshore industry to develop this segment.

“Everyone at Drydocks World is committed to developing innovative solutions and keeping safety as our top priority. We are pleased to be working with Petrofac and TenneT again, after previously completing several projects together for the North Sea.

“Our joint expertise and excellent team work have delivered important infrastructure for sustainable energy generation, and I look forward to many successful project milestones to come.”

In January this year, Vattenfall signed agreements with TenneT to build offshore grid connection for the Hollandse Kust Zuid I and II wind farms. The agreements relate to the realisation of connection and transmission of energy between Vattenfall’s 700MW offshore wind farm and TenneT’s Hollandse Kust Zuid Alpha offshore grid platform.

Hollandse Kust Zuid offshore grid will include two transformer platforms at sea, each with 700MW capacity, two 220 kV alternating current cables per platform, and an onshore substation along with the expansion of the existing ‘De Maasvlakte’ onshore high voltage substation where wind power generated from the sea is transmitted to TenneT’s Randstad 380 kV Zuidring.

The two connections from the Hollandse Kust Zuid offshore grid will be operational in 2021 and 2022.