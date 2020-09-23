P2 will deliver an integrated production data analysis system supporting Santos to supply the energy needs of homes, businesses and major industries across Australia and Asia

Santos Ltd's head office at 60 Flinders St in Adelaide, South Australia. (Credit: Danimations/Wikipedia.org)

Santos Ltd., an Australian energy pioneer and one of the leading independent oil and gas producers in Asia-Pacific, has selected P2 Energy Solutions to provide a single, comprehensive platform for its production needs in the region.

Under a new partnership, P2 will deliver an integrated production data analysis system supporting Santos to supply the energy needs of homes, businesses and major industries across Australia and Asia. The new system, powered by P2’s industry-leading software, will include manual and automated data capture, trending, analytics, diagnostics and surveillance of key assets and infrastructure, with sophisticated reporting and dashboarding – all in one production platform environment.

“Choosing a production software platform is a major decision that will impact a company’s operations for many years to come,” said Ben Farquharson, Senior Vice President for P2 Energy Solutions. “We’re delighted that, after thoughtful review, Santos selected P2 and our best-in-class software as an end-to-end, production platform that will help them achieve even greater success in production operations in Australia and potentially globally across all their assets.”

Source: Company Press Release