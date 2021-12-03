The acquisition will allow Sandvik to become a top-tier supplier of integrated software platforms, which support digitalisation across mine planning stages

Deswik will help Sandvik to enhance its upstream mining coverage. (Credit: Chris Wiedenhoff from Pixabay)

Swedish engineering company Sandvik has agreed to acquire Australia-based mine planning software Deswik for around SEK50m ($5.51m).

Deswik’s core software suite consists of computer-aided 3D mine design, scheduling, operations planning, mining data management and geological mapping.

The company also provides a range of consultancy services such as mine planning, scoping, software implementation and training support.

Based in Brisbane, Deswik employs around 300 people and has 14 offices in 10 countries.

The acquisition of Deswik will allow Sandvik to become a top-tier supplier of integrated software platforms, which support digitalisation across mine planning stages.

Deswik will also help Sandvik to enhance its upstream mining coverage, in addition to increasing opportunities for end-to-end optimisation solutions.

Sandvik president and CEO Stefan Widing said: “I am very pleased that we continue to execute on our shift to growth strategy, and continue to broaden our offering with digital solutions that increase productivity in the customer’s value chain.

“Mine planning and operations management is a key growth opportunity, and this complementary acquisition and our new Digital Mining Technologies Division will strengthen our digital offering and enable us to provide customers a more comprehensive suite of technologies.”

Deswik will be included in the newly formed Digital Mining Technologies division, which is part of Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions.

Digital Mining Technologies was created to support Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions in the development of underground sustainability and productivity solutions in electrification, automation, digitalisation and end-to-end optimisation.

Subject to relevant regulatory approvals, the deal is expected to be completed in the first quarter of next year.

In August this year, Sandvik closed the acquisition of DSI Underground, a major player in ground support and reinforcement products, systems and solutions for the underground mining and tunneling industries.