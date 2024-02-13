To be constructed on Sandow Lakes property in Lee County, Texas, the proposed combined cycle power plant will be developed and owned by a Sandow Lakes Energy subsidiary, and will be operated within ERCOT

Sandow Lakes Energy reveals plans to build a 1.2GW natural gas-fuelled power plant in the Texas Triangle. (Credit: Sandow Lakes Energy Company, LLC/PR Newswire)

Sandow Lakes Energy has revealed plans to build a 1.2GW ultra-efficient, natural gas-fuelled power plant in the Texas Triangle, US.

To be developed and owned by a subsidiary of Sandow Lakes Energy, the facility will be constructed on Sandow Lakes property in Lee County, Texas. It will be operated within the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).

Sandow Lakes Energy expects to commence the construction of the natural gas-fuelled power plant in 2025, with commissioning targeted for 2028.

The American clean gas-fired generation plant is projected to provide electricity to more than 800,000 households.

Previously, the Sandow Lakes property housed a 1950s-era integrated industrial enterprise with a coal-based power generation capacity of 1.2GW.

The legacy coal and industrial plants at the site are undergoing partial demolition and repurposing to make room for the new combined cycle power plant.

Sandow Lakes Energy has also revealed signing an agreement with Siemens Energy to secure manufacturing slots for two SGT6-9000HL gas turbines.

The turbines are expected to produce electricity at the Sandow Lakes site, delivering reliable power generation to the region apart from supporting decarbonisation goals.

According to Sandow Lakes Energy, the SGT6-9000HL turbines feature high power output, exceptional fuel efficiency, and the ability to operate on hydrogen after making only small modifications to the equipment.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said: “As Texas continues to grow, increasing the capacity and reliability of our power grid is critical. This Sandow Lakes plant will provide 1,200 megawatts of dispatchable power, providing enough electricity for hundreds of thousands of homes.

“As Governor, I signed bipartisan laws to reform ERCOT and increase the reliability, resilience, and capability of our state grid. Through partnerships with companies like Sandow Lakes and Siemens, our state will ensure we continue to deliver reliable power to every Texas home.”