Seek one million megawatt-hours annually of renewable power to meet long-term energy goals

San José Clean Energy, Peninsula Clean Energy launch renewable energy, battery storage request. (Credit: Robert Jones from Pixabay)

San José Clean Energy and Peninsula Clean Energy have launched a joint Request for Offers for the purchase of 1 million megawatt-hours annually of new, long-term renewable energy or renewable energy-plus-battery storage resources, enough to power about 200,000 homes each year. They are seeking power purchase agreements lasting at least 10 years and those allowing projects to begin operation no later than the end of 2024.

Proposals are due Sept. 4 at 5 p.m. PDT.

“Community choice energy providers are driving California’s clean energy future by investing billions in renewable energy and battery storage,” said Sam Liccardo, Mayor of San José. “Our communities benefit from cleaner air, cost savings, more transparency and accountability, and greater ability to take climate action, including meeting our aggressive Climate Smart San José goals.”

“Peninsula Clean Energy is in the vanguard of providing reliable, affordable and around the clock renewable power in both homes and businesses,” said Dave Pine, who represents District 1 on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors and serves on the Board of Peninsula Clean Energy. “With these renewable energy and storage contracts, Peninsula Clean Energy continues to demonstrate the innovation and leadership of community choice energy providers.”

The two community choice energy providers, who serve approximately 1.7 million people in the City of San José and San Mateo County, have ambitious clean energy goals and already offer more renewable energy than the state’s 33 percent requirement. Peninsula Clean Energy offers at least 50 percent renewable energy and San José Clean Energy offers 45 percent renewable energy to their respective customers. Both agencies offer rates lower than PG&E.

California’s roughly two-dozen community choice energy providers plan to make long-term investments by 2030 in more than 10,000 megawatts (MW) of new clean energy resources, including solar, wind, geothermal and energy storage.

To date, Peninsula Clean Energy has contracted for 550 MW of clean energy resources. That includes the 200-MW Wright Solar Project – the largest renewable energy installation built for a CCA – that came online in January and the 100-MW Mustang Two solar project expected to come online in December.

Since its launch in February 2019, San José Clean Energy has invested in 262 MW of solar and 10 MW of battery storage. In April, they invested in an innovative project with developer Terra-Gen: A 12-year agreement guaranteeing delivery of 62 MW of renewable energy from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. every day. This will help meet their goal of providing more renewable energy during all hours of the day.

Both providers are interested in receiving offers for “sundown renewable energy” – which is renewable energy delivered when the sun is not shining. Peninsula Clean Energy’s goal is to offer its customers 100 percent renewable energy on a 24/7 hour-by-hour basis by 2025.

Collaborating on power purchase agreements creates planning and economic efficiencies. In addition to this Request for Offers, San José Clean Energy and Peninsula Clean Energy are cooperating on their organizations’ Integrated Resource Plans for the California Public Utilities Commission to align their long-term energy procurement strategies and ensure reliability.

Source: Company Press Release