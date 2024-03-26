Project Green Poly represents a $7.8bn investment that will create one of Australia’s first integrated mine-to-manufacturing polysilicon supply chains, and the Eva copper mine project will enhance copper mining and smelting

Queensland declares two new prescribed projects. (Credit: Dominik Vanyi on Unsplash)

Australia’s Queensland government has declared two new prescribed projects, which allow the Queensland Coordinator-General to work with regulators to advance their progress.

The two major projects, Project Green Poly and the Eva copper mine project have the combined potential to create more than 5500 jobs in the Townsville-Mount Isa Corridor.

Queensland’s Minister for State Development and Infrastructure Grace Grace declared the prescribed project status for both projects.

Grace Grace said: “The Queensland Government continues to create new opportunities to put Queensland on the world stage as a renewable energy superpower.

“With our critical mineral resources and growing list of projects we are ready to be the home to renewables-linked mining, manufacturing and exporting.

“Project Green Poly will create the Queensland-based polysilicon supply chain the world needs to expand solar and battery energy generation.

“The Eva Copper Mine Project plans to provide a new source of copper concentrate that has the potential to feed Mount Isa’s copper smelter.”

Project Green Poly represents a $7.8bn investment that will create one of Australia’s first integrated mine-to-manufacturing polysilicon supply chains.

It is expected to create around 4400 jobs in and around Townsville during the construction and operation of a facility that will run for 30 years or more.

The Eva copper mine project is located near Mt Isa and Cloncurry and will enhance copper mining and smelting, boosting local supply for solar, wind and battery energy manufacturing.

The mine is anticipated to operate for at least 15 years, creating up to 1,250 jobs in construction and operations and extending the life of local copper mining and smelting jobs.

In October last year, Quinbrook was conditionally allocated 200ha of the total 2200ha Lansdown site through a Council-run competitive tender process.

Quinbrook proposes to develop and build a polysilicon manufacturing facility at Lansdown, powered by a planned large-scale solar and battery storage project adjacent to Lansdown.

Quinbrook Investment Partners managing director, Australia regional leader Brian Restall said: “Townsville has the potential to be a world-leading location to produce polysilicon given its proximity to high-quality quartz resources, its great access to the Port of Townsville and the fact that the Lansdown Eco-industrial park, where our manufacturing is proposed, can be powered by 100% renewable energy.”