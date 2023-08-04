One of the contracts, worth around €1.6bn, is for providing EPCIC services for the Neptun Deep gas development project in Romania

Saipem bags contracts for the Neptun Deep gas project and the Ostsee Anbindungsleitung pipeline project. (Credit: SAIPEM SpA)

Saipem has bagged two new contracts with a combined value of around €1.8bn to carry out offshore engineering and construction (E&C) activities in Romania and Germany.

The first contract to the Italian energy contact pertains to the Neptun Deep gas development project in the Black Sea, Romania. Valued at around €1.6bn, the contract has been awarded by OMV Petrom.

The second contract was given by GASCADE Gastransport. It is for undertaking the installation of the Ostsee Anbindungsleitung pipeline in the Pomeranian Bay in north-eastern Germany.

For the Neptun Deep gas development project, Saipem will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) services. The awarding of the contract follows the final investment decision (FID) taken on the €4bn offshore gas project by OMV Petrom and its partner Romgaz in June 2023.

Saipem’s scope of work covers EPCIC of a gas processing platform at a water depth of approximately 100m and three subsea developments in the Domino field and the Pelican field.

It also includes a 160km long gas pipeline and related fiber optic cable from the shallow water platform to the Romanian coast.

Saipem CEO Alessandro Puliti said: “We are proud to have been selected, after a competitive bid process, as suppliers for the EPCIC contract for the Neptun Deep development.

“This confirms the trust of our clients on our core competences and state-of-the-art fleet for safe, sustainable, and complex full field developments. We will use our local team, in the Technology Center near Ploiesti, for testing the materials to be used for the offshore facilities.”

Under the contract given by GASCADE Gastransport, the scope of work for Saipem encompasses the transportation and installation of a 48” gas line spanning approximately 50km. The pipeline’s route will extend from the Lubmin site in northern Germany, located on the Baltic Sea, to the Mukran port along the east coast of Rügen island.

As part of its responsibilities, Saipem will construct the necessary landfalls using its specialised pipelay barge, Castoro 10. The Ostsee Anbindungsleitung pipeline is set to be commissioned in early 2024.