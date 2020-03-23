The objective of the new cooperation is to become a major player in near coastal and offshore solutions for floating solar panel parks

Saipem and Equinor to develop floating solar technology. (Credit: Saipem.)

Saipem and Equinor have signed a cooperation agreement for the development of floating solar panel park technological solution for near coastal applications.

The floating technology will be based on the in-house concept developed by Moss Maritime, which is a modulraised system designed for easy fabrication, transportation and installation at the operation site.

Moss Maritime is part of Saipem’s XSIGHT division dedicated to high value-added services.

Saipem further stated that the technology offers the same benefits already established by solar photovoltaic solutions for calm sea locations.

As the technology is being developed for more rough weather conditions, additional locations for floating projects can also be contemplated. The new solution developed by Moss Maritime has dual application, as it is suitable for areas where there are no large water reservoirs and also for very windy areas.

Moss Maritime, Equinor to further develop the concept

Under the partnership, Moss Maritime with combine its experiences and know-how with those of Equinor to further develop the concept by using a competitive and cost-effective approach that can help in meeting the increasing demand for renewable energy solutions.

The objective of the new cooperation is to become a major player in near coastal and offshore solutions for floating solar farms.

Moss Maritime CEO Ida Husem said: “The agreement with Equinor goes in the direction taken by Saipem and Moss Maritime towards the development of new technologies related to clean energy.

“Moss Maritime is constantly looking for opportunities where to apply its expertise in engineering design and services also in the renewable energy sector.”

In July last year, Equinor formed a consortium with Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC) and the Korean power company Korea East-West Power (EWP) to develop the floating offshore wind project Donghae 1 off Ulsan in South Korea.