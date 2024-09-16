QatarEnergy LNG awards $4bn worth contract to Saipem for the North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Compression Programme. (Credit: SAIPEM SpA)

Italian oilfield services contractor Saipem has secured an offshore engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract from QatarEnergy LNG, valued at approximately $4bn.

The contract involves the combined COMP3A and COMP3B phases of the North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Compression Programme, which aims to maintain production levels from the North Field natural gas reservoir located offshore in the north-east of Qatar.

Under the terms of the new contract, Saipem will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, fabrication, and installation of six platforms.

The scope of work also includes laying around 100km of corrosion-resistant alloy rigid subsea pipelines, with diameters of 28″ and 24″, as well as 100km of subsea composite cables, 150km of fibre optic cables, and various other subsea facilities.

The Italian firm stated: “This project further consolidates Saipem’s position and track record in Qatar.”

This contract follows an earlier award to Saipem in October 2022 by Qatargas (now QatarEnergy LNG) for the North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Compression Complexes Project – EPC 2, also located offshore in the north-east of Qatar.

The 2022 contract, valued at approximately $4.5bn, involves the engineering, procurement, fabrication, and installation of two offshore natural gas compression complexes. These complexes are designed to sustain production from the North Field and include two of the largest fixed steel jacket compression platforms ever built, flare platforms, interconnecting bridges, living quarters, and interface modules.

Earlier this month, Saipem secured two offshore contracts in Saudi Arabia, with a combined value of approximately $1bn. They were awarded by Saudi Aramco under an existing long-term agreement.

The scope of work for the first contract includes the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of three production deck modules (PDMs), 33km of subsea rigid pipelines with diameters of 12″ and 16″, and 34km of subsea power cables. These infrastructures will be installed in the Marjan oil and gas field.