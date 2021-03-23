Project completion is expected by mid-2024

Saipem awarded a new contract by Qatargas worth over $1bn for the North Field Production Sustainability Pipelines Project. (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay)

Saipem has received from Qatargas a Letter of Award for a new contract worth over 1 billion USD and related to the North Field Production Sustainability Pipelines Project located offshore and onshore the North-East coast of the Qatar peninsula.

The additional contract (“EPCL” package) entails the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (EPCI) of offshore export trunklines and related onshore tie-in works and is part of the development of the North Field production plateau, which also includes the EPCI of offshore facilities (“EPCO” package) previously awarded to Saipem in February.

The scope of work for this award (EPCL package) includes three export trunklines starting from their respective offshore platforms to the Qatargas North and South Plants in Ras Laffan Industrial City for a total length of almost 300 km, as well as associated onshore tie-in works and brownfield activities on existing onshore and offshore facilities. Pipelaying operations will be executed by the DE HE and Saipem Endeavour vessels.

Saipem will enhance the overall project execution, comprising both EPCO and EPCL scope of work, by combining relevant planned schedules and project management and will start activities immediately. Project completion is expected by mid-2024.

Stefano Porcari, Saipem E&C Offshore Division COO, commented: “This additional contract awarded by our key client Qatargas strengthens our consolidated relationship and represents a further proof of the trust in Saipem’s ability to deliver challenging projects and is a sign of success of our positioning strategy in Qatar. We are very proud to increase our contribution to such a strategic development for the country”.

