RWE’s US onshore wind farm Scioto Ridge in operation. (Credit: RWE)

RWE Renewables has started commercial operation on its 250 megawatt (MW) onshore Scioto Ridge Wind Farm in the U.S. The project, located in Hardin and Logan Counties, is powered by 75 Siemens Gamesa turbines and represents RWE’s first onshore wind project in Ohio.

Scioto Ridge is RWE’s 28th onshore wind farm in the U.S. and has the capacity to provide clean energy for more than 60,000 households.

Ohio has enormous potential for future projects, as wind power provides less than 2 percent of the total electricity generation in the state. In addition Ohio has a long history of industrial manufacturing, including approximately 52 wind-related factories – the most of any single state in the U.S.

The U.S. accounts for more than one third of the RWE Group’s renewables capacity playing a key role in RWE’s strategy to grow its renewables business. RWE constructs, owns and operates some of the highest performing wind, solar and energy storage projects in the U.S.

Furthermore, RWE has entered into a joint venture, New England Aqua Ventus, focused on floating offshore wind in the state of Maine.

Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, CEO RWE Renewables said: “We are forging ahead with the expansion of our renewables portfolio and the U.S. is one of our strategic target regions. Our onshore wind farm Scioto Ridge marks the successful entry in the Ohio market. The state’s location in the heartland of the U.S. offers ideal conditions for renewable energy and we are happy to bring this project online which can provide clean energy for more than 60,000 households.”

