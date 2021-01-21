Located in Oklahoma and Texas, the wind farms have a total generation capacity of 348MW

RWE Renewables has commissioned two new onshore wind farms in the US, Boiling Springs and East Raymond, to expand its renewables portfolio in North America.

With a total installed capacity of 348MW, the two wind farms are designed to produce adequate electricity for more than 104,000 households in the US.

RWE Renewables Americas onshore wind and solar PV COO Silvia Ortín Rios said: “We are delighted that with East Raymond our eighth project on the Texas coast is now fully operational.

“Additionally, we are excited to bring online Boiling Springs, our first project in the State of Oklahoma, a new and highly-attractive market for us.

“Thanks to our experienced teams we were able to continue to deliver outstanding projects in a difficult environment with an unrelenting focus on health and safety. We are also grateful for the support of the local communities and landowners.”

Details of Boiling Springs and East Raymond wind farms

The Boiling Springs wind farm, with a capacity of 148MW, is located in Woodward County, Oklahoma. It features a total of 60 GE turbines, including GE127-2.82MW and GE 116-2.3MW generators.

RWE said that Boiling Springs is the company’s first project in Oklahoma and in the Southwest Power Pool.

East Raymond is a 200MW onshore wind farm located in Willacy and Cameron counties, Texas, powered by a total of 91 Vestas V120 and V110 – 2.2 MW turbines.

The wind farm is designed to generate adequate power for more than 60,000 US households, and is backed by a 12-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Austin Energy, signed in in August 2019.

RWE Renewables North America chief operating officer Silvia Ortin said: “After several years of development, we are thrilled to see this project fully operational in the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), a new market for us.

“SPP is a highly-attractive market with considerable potential for working with new customers in the corporate, industrial and utility segments.

“As always, we appreciate the local support from the community and our landowners to help us bring Boiling Springs from development through construction and now to successful operation.”