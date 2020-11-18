The solar plus battery storage project is expected to enter into commercial operations in late 2021

The Hickory Park solar power plant will feature more than 650,000 solar panels.(Credit: RWE)

RWE Renewables has announced that its 195.5MW Hickory Park solar project coupled with a 40MW 2-hour battery storage system in the US is under construction.

The company is the the operator and manager of the solar project that is located in Mitchell County, Georgia.

The solar plus battery storage project is expected to enter into commercial operations in late 2021.

Covering an area of about 1,800 acres, the Hickory Park solar power plant will feature more than 650,000 solar panels.

The project’s energy yield to expected to be optimised with the integration of a DC-coupled storage system.

RWE Renewables CEO Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath said: “The Hickory Park Solar plant will mark our first solar facility in Georgia and our largest solar plus storage project in the U.S. to date.

“The addition of this facility to our operating portfolio is just one example of RWE’s strong focus on the U.S. market and its growing ambition in solar and battery storage.

“The co-location of a solar plant along with storage provides us flexibility in finding solutions to fulfill the energy requirements of our customers.”

Hickory Park solar project has PPA with Georgia Power

Once operational, the energy generated by the Hickory Park solar project and renewable attributes associated with the facility will be sold to Georgia Power.

In November 2019, RWE Renewables had signed a 30-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with investor owned public utility Georgia Power Company that serves more than 2.6 million customers.

RWE also owns and operates the 100MW West of the Pecos solar project located in Reeves County, Texas.

The company said that its US projects accounts for more than one third of its renewables capacity.

In April, RWE Renewables closed equity financing for the 151MW Peyton Creek wind farm, located in Matagorda County in Texas.